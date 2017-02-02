* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2017
?
Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk poster
Contains strong language and violence. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Official Site:

www.sonypictures.com

Directed by:

Ang Lee

Written by:

Ben Fountain and Jean-Christophe Castelli

Produced by:

Frank Murray

Starring:

Joe Alwyn, Garrett Hedlund, Vin Diesel, Steve Martin, Chris Tucker and Kristen Stewart

Genres:

Drama, War

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 53 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Two-time Academy Award winner Ang Lee brings his extraordinary vision to Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk, based on the widely-acclaimed, bestselling novel. The film is told from the point of view of 19-year-old private Billy Lynn who, along with his fellow soldiers in Bravo Squad, becomes a hero after a harrowing Iraq battle and is brought home temporarily for a victory tour. Through flashbacks, culminating at the spectacular halftime show of the Thanksgiving Day football game, the film reveals what really happened to the squad - contrasting the realities of the war with America's perceptions.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk.

Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk Cast

Joe Alwyn

Joe Alwyn headshot

Date of Birth:

21 February 1991

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk

Garrett Hedlund

Garrett Hedlund headshot

Date of Birth:

3 September 1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk

Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel headshot

Date of Birth:

18 July 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¾" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Billy Lynn's Long Halftime WalkThe Fate of the FuriousGuardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2Avengers: Infinity WarFast & Furious 9

Steve Martin

Steve Martin headshot

Date of Birth:

14 August 1945

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk

Chris Tucker

Chris Tucker headshot

Date of Birth:

31 August 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart headshot

Date of Birth:

9 April 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Billy Lynn's Long Halftime WalkCertain WomenPersonal Shopper

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:52 2nd February 2017