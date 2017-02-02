* × Change Settings

Hidden Figures

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 17th February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2017
?
Hidden Figures poster
Contains discrimination theme and mild bad language. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 90 cinemas on Monday 6th February 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 1 cinema - view the list.

Official Site:

www.foxmovies.com

Directed by:

Theodore Melfi

Written by:

Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi and Margot Lee Shetterly

Produced by:

Peter Chernin, Donna Gigliotti, Theodore Melfi, Kimberly Quinn, Jenno Topping and Pharrell Williams

Starring:

Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Kevin Costner, Kirsten Dunst, Jim Parsons and Mahershala Ali

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 7 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

As the United States raced against Russia to put a man in space, NASA found untapped talent in a group of African-American female mathematicians that served as the brains behind one of the greatest operations in US. history. Based on the unbelievably true life stories of three of these women, known as "human computers", we follow these women as they quickly rose the ranks of NASA alongside many of history's greatest minds specifically tasked with calculating the momentous launch of astronaut John Glenn into orbit, and guaranteeing his safe return. Dorothy Vaughn, Mary Jackson, and Katherine Johnson crossed all gender, race, and professional lines while their brilliance and desire to dream big, beyond anything ever accomplished before by the human race, firmly cemented them in US. history as true American heroes.

Reviews

Hidden Figures Cast

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson headshot

Date of Birth:

11 September 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hidden Figures

Octavia Spencer

Octavia Spencer headshot

Date of Birth:

25 May 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hidden FiguresGiftedThe Divergent Series: Ascendant

Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner headshot

Date of Birth:

18 January 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hidden FiguresMolly's Game

Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst headshot

Date of Birth:

30 April 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hidden Figures

Jim Parsons

Jim Parsons headshot

Date of Birth:

24 March 1973

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1¼" (1.86 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hidden Figures

Mahershala Ali

Mahershala Ali headshot

Date of Birth:

16 February 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1½" (1.87 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

MoonlightAlita: Battle AngelHidden Figures

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:52 2nd February 2017