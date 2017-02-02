* × Change Settings

LoveTrue

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2017
?
LoveTrue poster
Contains strong nudity, language, sex references and drug misuse. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Wednesday 8th February 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 2 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Alma Har'el

Produced by:

Rebecca Boorsma, Alma Har'el, Chris Leggett, Rafael Marmor and Rhea Scott

Starring:

Abraham Boyd, Angel Boyd, Harmony Boyd, Israel Boyd, John Boyd, John Valient Boyd, Liberty Boyd, Michael Boyd, Mrs. Boyd, Thalia Mosaia Boyd and Victory Boyd

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 22 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

This genre-bending documentary brings Har'el's signature poetic imagery and fascination with performance in nonfiction to three complimentary stories that seek to demystify the fantasy of true love. Using an atmospheric blend of follow-along footage, artful camerawork, and scenes depicting the past, present, and future of her subjects, Har'el follows three complicated, real-life relationships as they unfold in distinct corners of the country. Alaskans Blake and Joel pursue a promising romance, in spite of physical limitations and her stripping career. In Hawaii, free spirit Coconut Willie discovers another side of true love after realizing his son is not biologically his own. And singer/songwriter Victory.

