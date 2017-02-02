* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Moonlight

8.7 / 9044 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 17th February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2017
?
Moonlight poster
Contains strong language, sex, sex references and drugs misuse. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Saturday 4th February 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 5 cinemas - view the list.

Official Site:

moonlight-movie.com

Directed by:

Barry Jenkins

Written by:

Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney

Produced by:

Dede Gardner, Andrew Hevia, Jeremy Kleiner, Veronica Nickel and Adele Romanski

Starring:

Mahershala Ali, Shariff Earp, Duan Sanderson, Alex R. Hibbert, Naomie Harris and Jaden Piner

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 51 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Three time periods - young adolescence, mid-teen and young adult - in the life of black-American Chiron is presented. When a child, Chiron lives with his single, crack addict mother Paula in a crime ridden neighborhood in Miami. Chiron is a shy, withdrawn child largely due to his small size and being neglected by his mother, who is more concerned about getting her fixes and satisfying her carnal needs than taking care of him. Because of these issues, Chiron is bullied, the slurs hurled at him which he doesn't understand beyond knowing that they are meant to be hurtful. Besides his same aged Cuban-American friend Kevin, Chiron is given what little guidance he has in life from a neighborhood drug dealer named Juan, who can see that he is neglected, and Juan's caring girlfriend Teresa, whose home acts as a sanctuary away from the bullies and away from Paula's abuse. With this childhood as a foundation, Chiron may have a predetermined path in life, one that will only be magnified in terms.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Moonlight is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Moonlight.

Moonlight Cast

Mahershala Ali

Mahershala Ali headshot

Date of Birth:

16 February 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1½" (1.87 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

MoonlightAlita: Battle AngelHidden Figures

Shariff Earp

Shariff Earp headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Moonlight

Duan Sanderson

Duan Sanderson headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Moonlight

Alex R. Hibbert

Alex R. Hibbert headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Moonlight

Naomie Harris

Naomie Harris headshot

Date of Birth:

6 September 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

MoonlightJungle BookRampage

Jaden Piner

Jaden Piner headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Moonlight

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:52 2nd February 2017