Multiple Maniacs

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 17th February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2017
?
Multiple Maniacs poster
Contains strong sex references and sexual violence. Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Thursday 16th February 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 16 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

John Waters

Written by:

John Waters

Produced by:

John Waters

Starring:

Divine, David Lochary, Mary Vivian Pearce, Mink Stole, Cookie Mueller and Edith Massey

Genres:

Comedy, Crime, Horror

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 33 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The travelling sideshow 'Lady Divine's Cavalcade of Perversions' is actually a front for a group of psychotic kidnappers, with Lady Divine herself the most vicious and depraved of all - but her life changes after she gets raped by a fifteen-foot lobster...

Reviews

Multiple Maniacs Cast

Divine

Divine headshot

Date of Birth:

19 October 1945

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

David Lochary

David Lochary headshot

Date of Birth:

21 August 1944

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Mary Vivian Pearce

Mary Vivian Pearce headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Mink Stole

Mink Stole headshot

Date of Birth:

25 August 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Cookie Mueller

Cookie Mueller headshot

Date of Birth:

1 August 1949

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Edith Massey

Edith Massey headshot

Date of Birth:

28 May 1918

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Last update was at 07:52 2nd February 2017