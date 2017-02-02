* × Change Settings

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 3rd February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2017
?
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter poster
Contains strong bloody violence. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 230 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 9th February 2017.

Official Site:

www.sonypictures.com

Directed by:

Paul W.S. Anderson

Written by:

Paul W.S. Anderson

Produced by:

Paul W.S. Anderson, Jeremy Bolt, Samuel Hadida and Robert Kulzer

Starring:

Ruby Rose, Milla Jovovich, Ali Larter, Iain Glen, William Levy and Shawn Roberts

Genres:

Action, Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 46 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Picking up immediately after the events in Resident Evil: Retribution, Alice is the only survivor of what was meant to be humanity's final stand against the undead. Now, she must return to where the nightmare began - The Hive in Raccoon City, where the Umbrella Corporation is gathering its forces for a final strike against the only remaining survivors of the apocalypse.

Reviews

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter Cast

Ruby Rose

Ruby Rose headshot

Date of Birth:

20 March 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Resident Evil: The Final ChapterPitch Perfect 3MegJohn Wick: Chapter 2

Milla Jovovich

Milla Jovovich headshot

Date of Birth:

17 December 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

Ali Larter

Ali Larter headshot

Date of Birth:

28 February 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

Iain Glen

Iain Glen headshot

Date of Birth:

24 June 1961

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Resident Evil: The Final ChapterMy Cousin Rachel

William Levy

William Levy headshot

Date of Birth:

29 August 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11½" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

Shawn Roberts

Shawn Roberts headshot

Date of Birth:

2 April 1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

Last update was at 07:52 2nd February 2017