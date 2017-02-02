Picking up immediately after the events in Resident Evil: Retribution, Alice is the only survivor of what was meant to be humanity's final stand against the undead. Now, she must return to where the nightmare began - The Hive in Raccoon City, where the Umbrella Corporation is gathering its forces for a final strike against the only remaining survivors of the apocalypse.
20 March 1986
Unknown
5' 6" (1.68 m)
Resident Evil: The Final ChapterPitch Perfect 3MegJohn Wick: Chapter 2
17 December 1975
Unknown
5' 8" (1.73 m)
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
28 February 1976
Unknown
5' 8" (1.73 m)
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
24 June 1961
Unknown
6' 1" (1.85 m)
Resident Evil: The Final ChapterMy Cousin Rachel
29 August 1980
Unknown
5' 11½" (1.82 m)
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
2 April 1984
Unknown
5' 10" (1.78 m)
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter