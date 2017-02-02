* × Change Settings

Rings

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 3rd February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2017
?
Rings poster
Contains strong threat and horror. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Today in 328 cinemas view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 9th February 2017.

Directed by:

F Javier Gutiérrez

Written by:

Jacob Estes, Akiva Goldsman, David Loucka and Kôji Suzuki

Produced by:

Laurie MacDonald and Walter F. Parkes

Starring:

Vincent D'Onofrio, Johnny Galecki, Laura Wiggins, Aimee Teegarden, Alex Roe and Zach Roerig

Genres:

Drama, Horror

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 42 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Julia becomes worried about her boyfriend, Holt, when he explores the dark urban legend of a mysterious videotape said to kill the watcher seven days after viewing. She sacrifices herself to save her boyfriend and in doing so makes a horrifying discovery: there is a "movie within the movie" that no one has ever seen before.

Reviews

Rings Cast

Vincent D'Onofrio

Vincent D'Onofrio headshot

Date of Birth:

30 June 1959

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3½" (1.92 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

CHIPSRings

Johnny Galecki

Johnny Galecki headshot

Date of Birth:

30 April 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rings

Laura Wiggins

Laura Wiggins headshot

Date of Birth:

8 August 1988

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rings

Aimee Teegarden

Aimee Teegarden headshot

Date of Birth:

10 October 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rings

Alex Roe

Alex Roe headshot

Date of Birth:

June1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rings

Zach Roerig

Zach Roerig headshot

Date of Birth:

22 February 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Rings

