Julia becomes worried about her boyfriend, Holt, when he explores the dark urban legend of a mysterious videotape said to kill the watcher seven days after viewing. She sacrifices herself to save her boyfriend and in doing so makes a horrifying discovery: there is a "movie within the movie" that no one has ever seen before.
30 June 1959
Unknown
6' 3½" (1.92 m)
CHIPSRings
30 April 1975
Unknown
5' 5" (1.65 m)
Rings
8 August 1988
Unknown
5' 2" (1.57 m)
Rings
10 October 1989
Unknown
5' 7" (1.7 m)
Rings
June1990
Unknown
6' (1.83 m)
Rings
22 February 1985
Unknown
5' 11" (1.8 m)
Rings