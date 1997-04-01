* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Space Between Us

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th February 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2017
?
The Space Between Us poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 10th February 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Wednesday 15th February 2017.

Official Site:

stxmovies.com

Directed by:

Peter Chelsom

Written by:

Allan Loeb, Stewart Schill and Richard Barton Lewis

Produced by:

John Albanis, Gabrielle Jerou and Richard Barton Lewis

Starring:

Asa Butterfield, Britt Robertson, Carla Gugino, Janet Montgomery, Gary Oldman and BD Wong

Genres:

Adventure, Drama, Romance, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In this interplanetary adventure, a space shuttle embarks on the first mission to colonize Mars, only to discover after takeoff that one of the astronauts is pregnant. Shortly after landing, she dies from complications while giving birth to the first human born on the red planet - never revealing who the father is. Thus begins the extraordinary life of Gardner Elliot - an inquisitive, highly intelligent boy who reaches the age of 16 having only met 14 people in his very unconventional upbringing. While searching for clues about his father, and the home planet he's never known, Gardner begins an online friendship with a street smart girl in Colorado named Tulsa. When he finally gets a chance to go to Earth, he's eager to experience all of the wonders he could only read about on Mars - from the most simple to the extraordinary. But once his explorations begin, scientists discover that Gardner's organs can't withstand Earth's atmosphere. Eager to find his father, Gardner escapes the team.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when The Space Between Us is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Space Between Us.

The Space Between Us Cast

Asa Butterfield

Asa Butterfield headshot

Date of Birth:

1 April 1997

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Space Between Us

Britt Robertson

Britt Robertson headshot

Date of Birth:

18 April 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Space Between UsA Dog's Purpose

Carla Gugino

Carla Gugino headshot

Date of Birth:

29 August 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Space Between Us

Janet Montgomery

Janet Montgomery headshot

Date of Birth:

29 October 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Space Between Us

Gary Oldman

Gary Oldman headshot

Date of Birth:

21 March 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Space Between UsMan DownThe Hitman's Bodyguard

BD Wong

BD Wong headshot

Date of Birth:

24 October 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4½" (1.64 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jurassic World SequelThe Space Between Us

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 07:52 2nd February 2017