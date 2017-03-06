* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Aquarius

7.8 / 8805 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 24th March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2017
?
Aquarius poster
Contains strong sex. Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 2 cinemas on Saturday 11th March 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 3 cinemas - view the list.

Official Site:

aquariusmovie.com

Directed by:

Kleber Mendonça Filho

Written by:

Kleber Mendonça Filho

Produced by:

Saïd Ben Saïd, Emilie Lesclaux and Michel Merkt

Starring:

Sonia Braga, Maeve Jinkings, Irandhir Santos, Humberto Carrão, Zoraide Coleto and Fernando Teixeira

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Portuguese

Runtime:

2 hours 26 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Clara, a 65 year old widow and retired music critic, was born into a wealthy and traditional family in Recife, Brazil. She is the last resident of the Aquarius, an original two-story building, built in the 1940s, in the upper-class, seaside Boa Viagem Avenue, Recife. All the neighboring apartments have already been acquired by a company which has other plans for that plot. Clara has pledged to only leave her place upon her death, and will engage in a cold war of sorts with the company. This tension both disturbs Clara and gives her that edge on her daily routine. It also gets her thinking about her loved ones, her past and her future.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Aquarius is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Aquarius.

Aquarius Cast

Sonia Braga

Sonia Braga headshot

Date of Birth:

8 June 1950

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

AquariusWonder

Maeve Jinkings

Maeve Jinkings headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Aquarius

Irandhir Santos

Irandhir Santos headshot

Date of Birth:

22 August 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Aquarius

Humberto Carrão

Humberto Carrão headshot

Date of Birth:

28 August 1991

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Aquarius

Zoraide Coleto

Zoraide Coleto headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Aquarius

Fernando Teixeira

Fernando Teixeira headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Aquarius

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:20 6th March 2017