Beauty and the Beast

Unrated

Launch Event

Thursday 23rd February 2017
UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 17th March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2017
?
Beauty and the Beast poster
Contains mild violence and threat. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Friday 3rd March 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 425 cinemas - view the list.

Official Site:

movies.disney.co.uk

Directed by:

Bill Condon

Written by:

Evan Spiliotopoulos, Stephen Chbosky and Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont

Produced by:

Steve Gaub, David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman, Jack Morrissey, Greg Yolen and Alexander Young

Starring:

Emma Watson, Ewan McGregor, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Emma Thompson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Josh Gad, Ian McKellen, Stanley Tucci, Kevin Kline and Sonoya Mizuno

Genres:

Family, Fantasy, Musical, Romance

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 9 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Disney's animated classic takes on a new form, with a widened mythology and an all-star cast. A young prince, imprisoned in the form of a beast, can be freed only by true love. What may be his only opportunity arrives when he meets Belle, the only human girl to ever visit the castle since it was enchanted.

Reviews

Beauty and the Beast Cast

Emma Watson

Emma Watson headshot

Date of Birth:

15 April 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Beauty and the Beast

Ewan McGregor

Ewan McGregor headshot

Date of Birth:

31 March 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¾" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Beauty and the Beast

Dan Stevens

Dan Stevens headshot

Date of Birth:

10 October 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Beauty and the BeastColossal

Luke Evans

Luke Evans headshot

Date of Birth:

15 April 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Beauty and the Beast

Emma Thompson

Emma Thompson headshot

Date of Birth:

15 April 1959

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Alone in BerlinBeauty and the Beast

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Gugu Mbatha-Raw headshot

Date of Birth:

21 April 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Miss SloaneBeauty and the BeastUntitled Cloverfield Anthology Movie

Josh Gad

Josh Gad headshot

Date of Birth:

23 February 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Beauty and the BeastA Dog's PurposeMurder on the Orient Express

Ian McKellen

Ian McKellen headshot

Date of Birth:

25 May 1939

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Beauty and the BeastAnimal Crackers

Stanley Tucci

Stanley Tucci headshot

Date of Birth:

11 November 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Beauty and the BeastTransformers: The Last Knight

Kevin Kline

Kevin Kline headshot

Date of Birth:

24 October 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Beauty and the Beast

Sonoya Mizuno

Sonoya Mizuno headshot

Date of Birth:

1988

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Beauty and the Beast

Last update was at 07:50 27th February 2017