Dancer

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2017
?
Dancer poster
Contains drug references and nudity. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 178 cinemas on Thursday 2nd March 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 1 cinema - view the list.

Official Site:

www.ifcfilms.com

Directed by:

Steven Cantor

Produced by:

Gabrielle Tana

Starring:

Jade Hale-Christofi and Sergei Polunin

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Sergei Polunin is a breathtaking ballet talent who questions his existence and his commitment to dance just as he is about to become a legend.

Reviews

Dancer Cast

Jade Hale-Christofi

Jade Hale-Christofi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Dancer

Sergei Polunin

Sergei Polunin headshot

Date of Birth:

20 November 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

DancerMurder on the Orient ExpressRed Sparrow

