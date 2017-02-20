Michèle seems indestructible. Head of a successful video game company, she brings the same ruthless attitude to her love life as to business. Being attacked in her home by an unknown assailant changes Michèle's life forever. When she resolutely tracks the man down, they are both drawn into a curious and thrilling game-a game that may, at any moment, spiral out of control.
16 March 1953
Unknown
5' 3" (1.6 m)
Elle
22 August 1973
Unknown
6' 2½" (1.89 m)
Elle
25 May 1963
Unknown
Unknown
Elle
30 April 1958
Unknown
Unknown
Elle
5 May 1977
Unknown
5' 9" (1.75 m)
Elle
20 November 1926
Unknown
Unknown
Elle