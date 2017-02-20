* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Elle

7.3 / 13358 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2017
?
Elle poster
Contains sexual violence. Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema today - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 4 cinemas - view the list.

Official Site:

sonyclassics.com

Directed by:

Paul Verhoeven

Written by:

Philippe Djian, David Birke and Harold Manning

Produced by:

Saïd Ben Saïd, Sébastien Delloye, Diana Elbaum, Thanassis Karathanos, Michel Merkt and François Touwaide

Starring:

Isabelle Huppert, Laurent Lafitte, Anne Consigny, Charles Berling, Virginie Efira and Judith Magre

Genres:

Drama, Thriller

Language:

French

Runtime:

2 hours 10 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Michèle seems indestructible. Head of a successful video game company, she brings the same ruthless attitude to her love life as to business. Being attacked in her home by an unknown assailant changes Michèle's life forever. When she resolutely tracks the man down, they are both drawn into a curious and thrilling game-a game that may, at any moment, spiral out of control.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Elle is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Elle.

Elle Cast

Isabelle Huppert

Isabelle Huppert headshot

Date of Birth:

16 March 1953

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Elle

Laurent Lafitte

Laurent Lafitte headshot

Date of Birth:

22 August 1973

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Elle

Anne Consigny

Anne Consigny headshot

Date of Birth:

25 May 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Elle

Charles Berling

Charles Berling headshot

Date of Birth:

30 April 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Elle

Virginie Efira

Virginie Efira headshot

Date of Birth:

5 May 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Elle

Judith Magre

Judith Magre headshot

Date of Birth:

20 November 1926

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Elle

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 22:37 20th February 2017