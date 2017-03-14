* × Change Settings

Graduation Bacalaureat

7.7 / 3003 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 31st March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2017
?
Graduation poster
Contains very strong language and sexual violence references. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 5 cinemas on Friday 31st March 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Tuesday 23rd May 2017.

Directed by:

Cristian Mungiu

Written by:

Cristian Mungiu

Produced by:

Pascal Caucheteux, Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Luc Dardenne, Jean Labadie, Vincent Maraval, Cristian Mungiu and Grégoire Sorlat

Starring:

Adrian Titieni, Maria-Victoria Dragus, Rares Andrici, Lia Bugnar, Malina Manovici and Vlad Ivanov

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Romanian

Runtime:

2 hours 7 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Romeo Aldea (49), a physician living in a small mountain town in Transylvania, has raised his daughter Eliza with the idea that once she turns 18, she will leave to study and live abroad. His plan is close to succeeding - Eliza has won a scholarship to study psychology in the UK. She just has to pass her final exams - a formality for such a good student. On the day before her first written exam, Eliza is assaulted in an attack that could jeopardize her entire future. Now Romeo has to make a decision. There are ways of solving the situation, but none of them using the principles he, as a father, has taught his daughter.

Reviews

Graduation Cast

Adrian Titieni

Adrian Titieni headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Graduation

Maria-Victoria Dragus

Maria-Victoria Dragus headshot

Date of Birth:

1994

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Graduation

Rares Andrici

Rares Andrici headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Graduation

Lia Bugnar

Lia Bugnar headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Graduation

Malina Manovici

Malina Manovici headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Graduation

Vlad Ivanov

Vlad Ivanov headshot

Date of Birth:

4 August 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Graduation

Recommendations

Last update was at 08:23 14th March 2017