When a US. Marine returns home from Afghanistan, he finds that the place he once called home is no better than the battlefields he fought on overseas. Accompanied by his best friend, he searches desperately for the whereabouts of his estranged son and wife. In their search, the two intercept a man carrying vital information about his family.
11 June 1986
Unknown
5' 9¼" (1.76 m)
Man DownBorg/McEnroe
15 March 1986
Unknown
6' 1" (1.85 m)
Man Down
21 March 1958
Unknown
5' 8½" (1.74 m)
Man DownThe Hitman's Bodyguard
27 February 1983
Unknown
5' 2" (1.57 m)
Man Down
Unknown
Unknown
6' 1" (1.85 m)
Man Down
16 June 1970
Unknown
5' 8" (1.73 m)
Man Down