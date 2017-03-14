* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Man Down

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 31st March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2017
?
Man Down poster
Contains strong language, violence and threat. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when Man Down is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Official Site:

www.facebook.com

Directed by:

Dito Montiel

Written by:

Adam G. Simon and Dito Montiel

Produced by:

Jon Burton, Patrick Hibler, Dawn Krantz and Stephen McEveety

Starring:

Shia LaBeouf, Jai Courtney, Gary Oldman, Kate Mara, Tory Kittles and Clifton Collins Jr.

Genres:

Drama, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When a US. Marine returns home from Afghanistan, he finds that the place he once called home is no better than the battlefields he fought on overseas. Accompanied by his best friend, he searches desperately for the whereabouts of his estranged son and wife. In their search, the two intercept a man carrying vital information about his family.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Man Down is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Man Down.

Man Down Cast

Shia LaBeouf

Shia LaBeouf headshot

Date of Birth:

11 June 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¼" (1.76 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Man DownBorg/McEnroe

Jai Courtney

Jai Courtney headshot

Date of Birth:

15 March 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Man Down

Gary Oldman

Gary Oldman headshot

Date of Birth:

21 March 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Man DownThe Hitman's Bodyguard

Kate Mara

Kate Mara headshot

Date of Birth:

27 February 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Man Down

Tory Kittles

Tory Kittles headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Man Down

Clifton Collins Jr.

Clifton Collins Jr. headshot

Date of Birth:

16 June 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Man Down

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:23 14th March 2017