Rahm

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 17th March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2017
Rahm poster
Contains infrequent strong language and moderate violence. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Ahmed Jamal

Written by:

Mahmood Jamal

Produced by:

Mahmood Jamal

Starring:

Nayyar Ejaz, Sajid Hasan and Sanam Saeed

Genre:

Drama

Language:

Urdu

Runtime:

1 hour 43 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A virtuous woman has to choose between her honour or saving her brother's life in a Sufi interpretation of William Shakespeare's Measure for Measure.

Rahm Cast

Nayyar Ejaz

Nayyar Ejaz headshot

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Sajid Hasan

Sajid Hasan headshot

Date of Birth:

Real Name:

Height:

Sanam Saeed

Sanam Saeed headshot

Date of Birth:

2 February 1985

Real Name:

Height:

