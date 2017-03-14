* × Change Settings

Smurfs: The Lost Village

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 31st March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2017
Smurfs: The Lost Village poster
Contains very mild language and threat. Suitable for all ages.
Current Status:complete

Official Site:

www.smurfsmovie.com

Directed by:

Kelly Asbury

Written by:

Stacey Harman, Pamela Ribon and Peyo

Produced by:

Mary Ellen Bauder and Jordan Kerner

Starring:

Joe Manganiello, Rainn Wilson, Mandy Patinkin, Demi Lovato, Danny Pudi, Jack McBrayer and Julia Roberts

Genres:

Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 29 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In this fully animated, all-new take on the Smurfs, a mysterious map sets Smurfette and her best friends Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty on an exciting and thrilling race through the Forbidden Forest filled with magical creatures to find a mysterious lost village before the evil wizard Gargamel does. Embarking on a roller-coaster journey full of action and danger, the Smurfs are on a course that leads to the discovery of the biggest secret in Smurf history! Written by Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Reviews

Smurfs: The Lost Village Cast

Joe Manganiello

Joe Manganiello headshot

Date of Birth:

28 December 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 5" (1.96 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Smurfs: The Lost VillageRampage

Rainn Wilson

Rainn Wilson headshot

Date of Birth:

20 January 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Smurfs: The Lost VillageMeg

Mandy Patinkin

Mandy Patinkin headshot

Date of Birth:

30 November 1952

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11½" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Smurfs: The Lost VillageWonder

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato headshot

Date of Birth:

20 August 1992

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3½" (1.61 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Smurfs: The Lost Village

Danny Pudi

Danny Pudi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Smurfs: The Lost Village

Jack McBrayer

Jack McBrayer headshot

Date of Birth:

27 May 1973

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Smurfs: The Lost VillageWreck-It Ralph 2

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts headshot

Date of Birth:

28 October 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Smurfs: The Lost VillageWonder

Recommendations

Last update was at 08:23 14th March 2017