Table 19

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 7th April 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2017
?
Table 19 poster
Contains moderate sex references, infrequent strong language and drug misuse. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Friday 14th April 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Monday 8th May 2017.

Directed by:

Jeffrey Blitz

Written by:

Jay Duplass and Mark Duplass

Produced by:

Dan Cohen, P. Jennifer Dana, Shawn Levy, Tom McNulty, Mark Roberts and Billy Rosenberg

Starring:

Anna Kendrick, Wyatt Russell, Amanda Crew, Lisa Kudrow, Maria Thayer and Stephen Merchant

Genres:

Comedy, Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 27 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Ex-maid of honor Eloise - having been relieved of her duties after being unceremoniously dumped by the best man via text - decides to hold her head up high and attend her oldest friend's wedding anyway. She finds herself seated at the 'random' table in the back of the ballroom with a disparate group of strangers, most of whom should have known to just send regrets. As everyone's secrets are revealed, Eloise learns a thing or two from the denizens of Table 19. Friendships - and even a little romance - can happen under the most unlikely circumstances.

Reviews

Table 19 Cast

Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick headshot

Date of Birth:

9 August 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pitch Perfect 3Table 19

Wyatt Russell

Wyatt Russell headshot

Date of Birth:

10 July 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Table 19

Amanda Crew

Amanda Crew headshot

Date of Birth:

5 June 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9½" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Table 19

Lisa Kudrow

Lisa Kudrow headshot

Date of Birth:

30 July 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Table 19The Boss Baby

Maria Thayer

Maria Thayer headshot

Date of Birth:

30 October 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4¼" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Table 19

Stephen Merchant

Stephen Merchant headshot

Date of Birth:

24 November 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 7" (2.01 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Table 19

