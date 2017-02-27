* × Change Settings

The Salesman Forushande

8.3 / 9799 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 17th March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2017
?
The Salesman poster
Contains sexual violence references, moderate sex references and violence. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 7 cinemas on Friday 17th March 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 4th May 2017.

Directed by:

Asghar Farhadi

Written by:

Asghar Farhadi

Produced by:

Asghar Farhadi, Alexandre Mallet-Guy and Olivier Père

Starring:

Shahab Hosseini, Taraneh Alidoosti, Babak Karimi, Mina Sadati, Farid Sajjadi Hosseini and Shirin Aghakashi

Genres:

Drama, Thriller

Language:

Persian

Runtime:

2 hours 23 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Forced to leave their collapsing house, Ranaa and Emad, an Iranian couple who happen to be performers rehearsing for Arthur Miller's "Death of a Salesman" rent a new apartment from one of their fellow performers. Unaware of the fact that the previous tenant had been a woman of ill repute having many clients, they settle down. By a nasty turn of events one of the clients pays a visit to the apartment one night while Ranaa is alone at home taking a bath and the aftermath turns the peaceful life of the couple upside down.

Reviews

The Salesman Cast

Shahab Hosseini

Shahab Hosseini headshot

Date of Birth:

3 February 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Salesman

Taraneh Alidoosti

Taraneh Alidoosti headshot

Date of Birth:

12 January 1984

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6¼" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Salesman

Babak Karimi

Babak Karimi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Salesman

Mina Sadati

Mina Sadati headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Salesman

Farid Sajjadi Hosseini

Farid Sajjadi Hosseini headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Salesman

Shirin Aghakashi

Shirin Aghakashi headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Salesman

Last update was at 07:50 27th February 2017