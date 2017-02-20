* × Change Settings

The Time of Their Lives

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-September 2017
?
The Time of Their Lives poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 1 cinema on Thursday 16th March 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Tuesday 11th April 2017.

Directed by:

Roger Goldby

Written by:

Roger Goldby

Produced by:

Azim Bolkiah, John Hubbard, Ros Hubbard and Sarah Sulick

Starring:

Joan Collins, Pauline Collins, Franco Nero, Ronald Pickup, Sian Reeves and Joely Richardson

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Determined to gatecrash her ex-lover's funeral on glamorous French hideaway Ile-de-Re, former Hollywood siren Helen escapes her London retirement home with the help of Priscilla, a repressed English housewife stuck in a bad marriage. Pooling their limited resources, they hit the road together by coach, ferry, car and foot in a race to get to the funeral on time, becoming entangled in a love triangle with a reclusive French millionaire along the way. On this unforgettable journey, they find true friendship in one another - and have the time of their lives.

Reviews

The Time of Their Lives Cast

Joan Collins

Joan Collins headshot

Date of Birth:

23 May 1933

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Time of Their Lives

Pauline Collins

Pauline Collins headshot

Date of Birth:

3 September 1940

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Time of Their Lives

Franco Nero

Franco Nero headshot

Date of Birth:

23 November 1941

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Time of Their Lives

Ronald Pickup

Ronald Pickup headshot

Date of Birth:

7 June 1940

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Time of Their Lives

Sian Reeves

Sian Reeves headshot

Date of Birth:

9 May 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Time of Their Lives

Joely Richardson

Joely Richardson headshot

Date of Birth:

9 January 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Time of Their LivesThe Hatton Garden Job

Last update was at 22:37 20th February 2017