Alien: Covenant

Unrated

World Premiere

Thursday 4th May 2017
[more details...]

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 12th May 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2017
?
Alien: Covenant poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 208 cinemas on Wednesday 26th April 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 17 cinemas - view the list.

Official Site:

www.alien-covenant.com

Directed by:

Ridley Scott

Written by:

Michael Green, John Logan, Jack Paglen, Dan O'Bannon, Dante Harper and Ronald Shusett

Produced by:

Mark Huffam, Michael Schaefer and Ridley Scott

Starring:

Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, James Franco, Noomi Rapace, Guy Pearce, Callie Hernandez and Billy Crudup

Genres:

Sci-Fi, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, the crew of the colony ship Covenant discover what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world, whose sole inhabitant is the synthetic David, survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition.

Reviews

Alien: Covenant Cast

Michael Fassbender

Michael Fassbender headshot

Date of Birth:

2 April 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Alien: CovenantThe Snowman

Katherine Waterston

Katherine Waterston headshot

Date of Birth:

3 March 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11½" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Alien: CovenantFantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2Logan LuckyThe Current War

James Franco

James Franco headshot

Date of Birth:

19 April 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Alien: Covenant

Noomi Rapace

Noomi Rapace headshot

Date of Birth:

28 December 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4¼" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Alien: CovenantUnlocked

Guy Pearce

Guy Pearce headshot

Date of Birth:

5 October 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¼" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Alien: Covenant

Callie Hernandez

Callie Hernandez headshot

Date of Birth:

24 May 1988

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Alien: Covenant

Billy Crudup

Billy Crudup headshot

Date of Birth:

8 July 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Alien: CovenantThe Flash

Last update was at 08:49 23rd April 2017