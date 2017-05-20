* × Change Settings

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Pirates of the Caribbean 5

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 26th May 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-November 2017
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales poster
Contains moderate fantasy action violence. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Official Site:

pirates.disney.com

Directed by:

Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg

Written by:

Jeff Nathanson, Ted Elliott, Terry Rossio, Stuart Beattie and Jay Wolpert

Produced by:

Jerry Bruckheimer

Starring:

Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom, Javier Bardem, Kaya Scodelario, Brenton Thwaites, Geoffrey Rush and Paul McCartney

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 9 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Captain Jack Sparrow finds the winds of ill-fortune blowing even more strongly when deadly ghost pirates led by his old nemesis, the terrifying Captain Salazar, escape from the Devil's Triangle, determined to kill every pirate at seaincluding him. Captain Jack's only hope of survival lies in seeking out the legendary Trident of Poseidon, a powerful artifact that bestows upon its possessor total control over the seas.

Reviews

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Cast

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp headshot

Date of Birth:

9 June 1963

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Murder on the Orient ExpressGnomeo & Juliet: Sherlock GnomesFantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom headshot

Date of Birth:

13 January 1977

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Javier Bardem

Javier Bardem headshot

Date of Birth:

1 March 1969

Height:

5' 11¼" (1.81 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No TalesThe Last Face

Kaya Scodelario

Kaya Scodelario headshot

Date of Birth:

13 March 1992

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No TalesMaze Runner: The Death Cure

Brenton Thwaites

Brenton Thwaites headshot

Date of Birth:

10 August 1989

Height:

5' 11¼" (1.81 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Geoffrey Rush

Geoffrey Rush headshot

Date of Birth:

6 July 1951

Height:

5' 11½" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney headshot

Date of Birth:

18 June 1942

Height:

5' 11" (1.81 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Recommendations

Last update was at 10:10 20th May 2017