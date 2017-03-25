* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Handmaiden Ah-ga-ssi

8.1 / 25770 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 14th April 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-October 2017
?
The Handmaiden poster
Contains strong sex and sex references. Suitable only for adults.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Saturday 1st April 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 10 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Chan-wook Park

Written by:

Sarah Waters, Seo-kyeong Jeong and Chan-wook Park

Produced by:

Wonjo Jeong, Jong-Dae Kim, Syd Lim, Chan-wook Park and Suk-chan Yoon

Starring:

Min-hee Kim, Tae-ri Kim, Jung-woo Ha, Jin-woong Jo, Hae-suk Kim and So-ri Moon

Genres:

Drama, Romance, Thriller

Language:

Korean

Runtime:

2 hours 24 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

1930s Korea, in the period of Japanese occupation, a new girl is hired as a handmaiden to a Japanese heiress who lives a secluded life on a large countryside estate with her domineering Uncle. But the maid has a secret. She is a pickpocket recruited by a swindler posing as a Japanese Count to help him seduce the Lady to elope with him, rob her of her fortune, and lock her up in a madhouse. The plan seems to proceed according to plan until Sookee and Hideko discover some unexpected emotions.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when The Handmaiden is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Handmaiden.

The Handmaiden Cast

Min-hee Kim

Min-hee Kim headshot

Date of Birth:

1 March 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Handmaiden

Tae-ri Kim

Tae-ri Kim headshot

Date of Birth:

24 April 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5¼" (1.66 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Handmaiden

Jung-woo Ha

Jung-woo Ha headshot

Date of Birth:

11 March 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¾" (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Handmaiden

Jin-woong Jo

Jin-woong Jo headshot

Date of Birth:

3 March 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.86 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Handmaiden

Hae-suk Kim

Hae-suk Kim headshot

Date of Birth:

30 December 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Handmaiden

So-ri Moon

So-ri Moon headshot

Date of Birth:

2 July 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4½" (1.64 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Handmaiden

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 09:29 25th March 2017