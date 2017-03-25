1930s Korea, in the period of Japanese occupation, a new girl is hired as a handmaiden to a Japanese heiress who lives a secluded life on a large countryside estate with her domineering Uncle. But the maid has a secret. She is a pickpocket recruited by a swindler posing as a Japanese Count to help him seduce the Lady to elope with him, rob her of her fortune, and lock her up in a madhouse. The plan seems to proceed according to plan until Sookee and Hideko discover some unexpected emotions.
1 March 1982
Unknown
5' 7" (1.7 m)
The Handmaiden
24 April 1990
Unknown
5' 5¼" (1.66 m)
The Handmaiden
11 March 1978
Unknown
5' 11¾" (1.83 m)
The Handmaiden
3 March 1976
Unknown
6' 1" (1.86 m)
The Handmaiden
30 December 1955
Unknown
Unknown
The Handmaiden
2 July 1974
Unknown
5' 4½" (1.64 m)
The Handmaiden