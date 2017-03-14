* × Change Settings

Zip & Zap and the Captain's Island Zipi y Zape y la Isla del Capitán

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 31st March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

July-September 2017
?
Zip & Zap and the Captain's Island poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Wednesday 12th April 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings this may be the last showing.

Directed by:

Oskar Santos

Written by:

José Escobar, Jorge Lara and Oskar Santos

Produced by:

Fernando Bovaira, Francisco Ramos and Koldo Zuazua

Starring:

Elena Anaya, Carolina Lapausa, Teo Planell, Tom Wilton, Máximo Pastor and Toni Gómez

Genre:

Adventure

Language:

Spanish

Runtime:

1 hour 45 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

It's Christmas and Zip and Zap are up to their old tricks. But this time they've gone too far and their punishment will be no Christmas vacation and a seemingly boring boat trip with their parents instead. To their surprise, the destination is a spectacular remote island. But a terrifying storm rolls in and they're forced to seek shelter at a mansion belonging to the eccentric Miss Pam, where children without families enjoy a paradise with no rules. Helped by their new friends, Flecky, Macky and Pippi, the brothers discover that their parents' sudden disappearance in the middle of the night is related to the mysterious secret behind the island and its strange inhabitants.

Reviews

Zip & Zap and the Captain's Island Cast

Elena Anaya

Elena Anaya headshot

Date of Birth:

17 July 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zip & Zap and the Captain's IslandWonder Woman

Carolina Lapausa

Carolina Lapausa headshot

Date of Birth:

1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zip & Zap and the Captain's Island

Teo Planell

Teo Planell headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zip & Zap and the Captain's Island

Tom Wilton

Tom Wilton headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zip & Zap and the Captain's Island

Máximo Pastor

Máximo Pastor headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zip & Zap and the Captain's Island

Toni Gómez

Toni Gómez headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Zip & Zap and the Captain's Island

