Mindhorn

7.6 / 100 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 5th May 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2017
Mindhorn poster
Contains strong language and drug misuse. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 2 cinemas on Saturday 22nd April 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 2 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Sean Foley

Written by:

Julian Barratt and Simon Farnaby

Produced by:

Jack Arbuthnott, Laura Hastings-Smith and Sarah Wheale

Starring:

Essie Davis, Andrea Riseborough, Harriet Walter, Simon Farnaby, Simon Callow and Nicholas Farrell

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 28 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Richard Thorncroft is a has-been British TV actor who used to be famous in the late 1980's for playing the titular and charismatic lead role in the Isle of Man detective show Mindhorn, a character with a Robotic eye that can literally "see the truth". Unfortunately, after becoming a little too pompous and arrogant, Richard ends up insulting both the Isle of Man and his fellow cast members on the Wogan chat-show, including his on-screen and real life love interest Patricia DeVille, his Stuntman, and bit-part costar Peter Easterman. He decides to leave to try and make it big in Hollywood, but 25 years later and he's balding in a flat in North London and has recently been replaced for an orthopaedic sock advert by John Nettles, much to his chagrin. He is even more jealous that Easterman now fronts a long running spin-off show which has far eclipsed the success of Mindhorn. Richard has an unexpected opportunity to reignite his career though.

Mindhorn Cast

Essie Davis

Essie Davis headshot

Date of Birth:

1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mindhorn

Andrea Riseborough

Andrea Riseborough headshot

Date of Birth:

20 November 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5½" (1.66 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mindhorn

Harriet Walter

Harriet Walter headshot

Date of Birth:

24 September 1950

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

MindhornThe Sense of an Ending

Simon Farnaby

Simon Farnaby headshot

Date of Birth:

2 April 1973

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mindhorn

Simon Callow

Simon Callow headshot

Date of Birth:

13 June 1949

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

MindhornHampstead

Nicholas Farrell

Nicholas Farrell headshot

Date of Birth:

1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Mindhorn

