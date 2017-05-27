* × Change Settings

My Life as a Courgette Ma vie de Courgette

7.8 / 4514 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 2nd June 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-November 2017
?
My Life as a Courgette poster
Contains mild sex references and references to traumatic childhood experiences. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Tuesday 30th May 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 12 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Claude Barras

Written by:

Gilles Paris, Céline Sciamma, Germano Zullo, Claude Barras and Morgan Navarro

Produced by:

Marc Bonny, Armelle Glorennec, Pauline Gygax, Eric Jacquot, Max Karli, Kate Merkt and Michel Merkt

Starring:

Gaspard Schlatter, Sixtine Murat, Paulin Jaccoud, Michel Vuillermoz, Raul Ribera and Estelle Hennard

Genres:

Animation, Family

Language:

French

Runtime:

1 hour 5 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Courgette (Zucchini) is an intriguing nickname for a 9-year-old boy. Although his unique story is surprisingly universal. After his mother's disappearance, Courgette is befriended by a police officer Raymond, who accompanies him to his new foster home filled with other orphans his age. At first he struggles to find his place in this strange, at times, hostile environment. Yet with Raymond's help and his new-found friends, Courgette eventually learns to trust and might find true love.

Reviews

Recommendations

Last update was at 20:54 27th May 2017