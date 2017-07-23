* × Change Settings

Overdrive

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 11th August 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2017-February 2018
?
Overdrive poster
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Antonio Negret

Written by:

Michael Brandt and Derek Haas

Produced by:

Serge de Poucques, Sylvain Goldberg, Grégoire Melin, Pierre Morel, Adrian Politowski and Christopher Tuffin

Starring:

Ana de Armas, Scott Eastwood, Gaia Weiss, Clemens Schick, Simon Abkarian and Moussa Maaskri

Genres:

Action, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 36 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The story centres on two car thieves, brothers, who journey to the south of France for new opportunities and wind up in the cross hairs of the local crime boss. Andrew and Garrett Foster are thieves who specialize in luxury cars, only the most expensive cars. They've been hired to steal a gorgeous Bugatti 1937 valued million euros, so they head to the south of France for the job. But they get caught, and Jacomo Morier, the local crime boss who owns the Bugatti, doesn't take it lightly. In exchange for their lives the two brothers will have to steal a car from Max Klemp, Morier's arch-rival, and not any car, Morier wants them to steal Klemp's 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO, his most prized car.

Reviews

Overdrive Cast

Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas headshot

Date of Birth:

30 April 1988

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6¼" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

OverdriveBlade Runner 2049

Scott Eastwood

Scott Eastwood headshot

Date of Birth:

21 March 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

OverdrivePacific Rim: Uprising

Gaia Weiss

Gaia Weiss headshot

Date of Birth:

30 August 1991

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Overdrive

Clemens Schick

Clemens Schick headshot

Date of Birth:

15 February 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¼" (1.76 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Overdrive

Simon Abkarian

Simon Abkarian headshot

Date of Birth:

5 March 1962

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

OverdriveScribe

Moussa Maaskri

Moussa Maaskri headshot

Date of Birth:

15 November 1962

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Overdrive

Last update was at 08:24 23rd July 2017