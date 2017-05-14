* × Change Settings

Snatched

2.9 / 2306 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 19th May 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-November 2017
Snatched poster
Contains strong language, sex references and brief sexual images. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Official Site:

www.foxmovies.com

Directed by:

Jonathan Levine

Written by:

Katie Dippold

Produced by:

Peter Chernin, Paul Feig, Jessie Henderson, Jenno Topping and Kim Caramele

Starring:

Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Ike Barinholtz, Christopher Meloni, Randall Park, Tom Bateman, Óscar Jaenada, Wanda Sykes and Joan Cusack

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 30 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When her boyfriend dumps her, Emily, a spontaneous woman in her 30s, persuades her ultra-cautious mom to accompany her on a vacation to Ecuador. At Emily's insistence, the pair seek out adventure, but suddenly find themselves kidnapped. When these two very different women are trapped on this wild journey, their bond as mother and daughter is tested and strengthened while they attempt to navigate the jungle and escape.

Snatched Cast

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer headshot

Date of Birth:

1 June 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Barbie

Goldie Hawn

Goldie Hawn headshot

Date of Birth:

21 November 1945

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Snatched

Ike Barinholtz

Ike Barinholtz headshot

Date of Birth:

18 February 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Snatched

Christopher Meloni

Christopher Meloni headshot

Date of Birth:

2 April 1961

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Snatched

Randall Park

Randall Park headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Snatched

Tom Bateman

Tom Bateman headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Snatched

Óscar Jaenada

Óscar Jaenada headshot

Date of Birth:

4 May 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Snatched

Wanda Sykes

Wanda Sykes headshot

Date of Birth:

7 March 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bad Mom's Christmas

Joan Cusack

Joan Cusack headshot

Date of Birth:

11 October 1962

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Toy Story 4

Recommendations

