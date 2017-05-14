When her boyfriend dumps her, Emily, a spontaneous woman in her 30s, persuades her ultra-cautious mom to accompany her on a vacation to Ecuador. At Emily's insistence, the pair seek out adventure, but suddenly find themselves kidnapped. When these two very different women are trapped on this wild journey, their bond as mother and daughter is tested and strengthened while they attempt to navigate the jungle and escape.
1 June 1981
Unknown
5' 7" (1.7 m)
SnatchedBarbie
21 November 1945
Unknown
5' 6" (1.68 m)
Snatched
18 February 1977
Unknown
6' 3" (1.91 m)
Snatched
2 April 1961
Unknown
6' (1.83 m)
Snatched
Unknown
Unknown
5' 9" (1.75 m)
Snatched
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
Snatched
4 May 1975
Unknown
5' 10" (1.78 m)
Snatched
7 March 1964
Unknown
5' 2" (1.57 m)
SnatchedBad Mom's Christmas
11 October 1962
Unknown
5' 9" (1.75 m)
SnatchedToy Story 4