The Zookeeper's Wife

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 28th April 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

August-October 2017
?
The Zookeeper's Wife poster
Contains moderate violence, threat and nudity. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing:

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Wednesday 19th April 2017 - view the list.

Directed by:

Niki Caro

Written by:

Diane Ackerman and Angela Workman

Produced by:

Katie McNeill

Starring:

Jessica Chastain, Daniel Brühl, Johan Heldenbergh, Timothy Radford, Efrat Dor and Iddo Goldberg

Genres:

Biography, Drama, History, War

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 7 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

The Zookeeper's Wife tells the account of keepers of the Warsaw Zoo, Antonina and Jan Zabinski, who helped save hundreds of people and animals during the Nazi invasion.

Reviews

The Zookeeper's Wife Cast

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain headshot

Date of Birth:

24 March 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Miss SloaneThe Zookeeper's WifeMolly's Game

Daniel Brühl

Daniel Brühl headshot

Date of Birth:

16 June 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¼" (1.76 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Alone in BerlinThe Zookeeper's WifeCloverfield Movie

Johan Heldenbergh

Johan Heldenbergh headshot

Date of Birth:

11 May 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Zookeeper's Wife

Timothy Radford

Timothy Radford headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Zookeeper's Wife

Efrat Dor

Efrat Dor headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4½" (1.64 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Zookeeper's Wife

Iddo Goldberg

Iddo Goldberg headshot

Date of Birth:

5 August 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Zookeeper's Wife

Last update was at 09:04 9th April 2017