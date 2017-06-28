* × Change Settings

Cars 3

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 14th July 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2017-January 2018
?
Cars 3 poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Advanced screenings in 9 cinemas on Sunday 9th July 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 269 cinemas - view the list.

Official Site:

movies.disney.com

Directed by:

Brian Fee

Written by:

Bob Peterson, Brian Fee, Ben Queen, Kiel Murray, Mike Rich, Jonathon E Stewart and Eyal Podell

Produced by:

Kevin Reher

Starring:

Armie Hammer, Owen Wilson, Bonnie Hunt, Tony Shalhoub, Cheech Marin and Larry the Cable Guy

Genres:

Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Sport

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 49 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he will need the help of an eager young race technician with her own plan to win, inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet, and a few unexpected turns. Proving that #95 isn't through yet will test the heart of a champion on Piston Cup Racing's biggest stage!

Reviews

Cars 3 Cast

Armie Hammer

Armie Hammer headshot

Date of Birth:

28 August 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 5" (1.96 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cars 3Final PortraitCall Me by Your Name

Owen Wilson

Owen Wilson headshot

Date of Birth:

18 November 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

BastardsWonderCars 3

Bonnie Hunt

Bonnie Hunt headshot

Date of Birth:

22 September 1961

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cars 3Toy Story 4

Tony Shalhoub

Tony Shalhoub headshot

Date of Birth:

9 October 1953

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cars 3Final Portrait

Cheech Marin

Cheech Marin headshot

Date of Birth:

13 July 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cars 3

Larry the Cable Guy

Larry the Cable Guy headshot

Date of Birth:

17 February 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Cars 3

Last update was at 05:43 28th June 2017