David Lynch: The Art Life

7.2 / 756 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 14th July 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2017-January 2018
?
David Lynch: The Art Life poster
Contains strong language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Saturday 8th July 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 5 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Jon Nguyen, Rick Barnes and Olivia Neergaard-Holm

Produced by:

Anders V. Christensen, Dominykas Duda, Marina Girard, Kristina Maaetoft-Udsen, Jon Nguyen, Jason S. and Sabrina S. Sutherland

Starring:

David Lynch

Genre:

Documentary

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 28 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

David Lynch takes us on an intimate journey through the formative years of his life. From his idyllic upbringing in small town America to the dark streets of Philadelphia, we follow Lynch as he traces the events that have helped to shape one of cinema's most enigmatic directors. David Lynch the Art Life infuses Lynch's own art, music and early films, shining a light into the dark corners of his unique world, giving audiences a better understanding of the man and the artist. As Lynch states "I think every time you do something, like a painting or whatever, you go with ideas and sometimes the past can conjure those ideas and color them, even if they're new ideas, the past colors them.

David Lynch: The Art Life Cast

David Lynch

David Lynch headshot

Date of Birth:

20 January 1946

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

David Lynch: The Art Life

Last update was at 05:43 28th June 2017