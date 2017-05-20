* × Change Settings

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul

2.7 / 223 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 26th May 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-November 2017
Contains very mild bad language and rude humour. Suitable for all ages.
Current Status:complete

Official Site:

www.foxmovies.com

Directed by:

David Bowers

Written by:

Jeff Kinney, Adam Sztykiel and David Bowers

Produced by:

Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson

Starring:

Alicia Silverstone, Tom Everett Scott, Jason Drucker, Alexa Blair Robertson, Charlie Wright and Joshua Hoover

Genres:

Comedy, Family

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 31 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Greg convinces his family to take a road trip to attend his great grandmother's 90th birthday as a cover for what he really wants: to attend a nearby gamer convention. Unsurprisingly, things do not go according to plan and Heffley family antics ensue.

Reviews

