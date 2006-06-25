* × Change Settings

Gifted

7.7 / 11899 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 16th June 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-December 2017
Gifted poster
Contains infrequent strong language and moderate sex references. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Official Site:

www.foxsearchlight.com

Directed by:

Marc Webb

Written by:

Tom Flynn

Produced by:

Andy Cohen and Karen Lunder

Starring:

Jenny Slate, Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer, Mckenna Grace, Lindsay Duncan and Keir O'Donnell

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 41 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Frank Adler is a single man raising a child prodigy - his spirited young niece Mary in a coastal town in Florida. Frank's plans for a normal school life for Mary are foiled when the seven-year-old's mathematical abilities come to the attention of Frank's formidable mother Evelyn whose plans for her granddaughter threaten to separate Frank and Mary. Octavia Spencer plays Roberta, Frank and Mary's landlady and best friend. Jenny Slate is Mary's teacher, Bonnie, a young woman whose concern for her student develops into a connection with her uncle as well.

Gifted Cast

Jenny Slate

Jenny Slate headshot

Date of Birth:

25 March 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gifted

Chris Evans

Chris Evans headshot

Date of Birth:

13 June 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

GiftedAvengers: Infinity War

Octavia Spencer

Octavia Spencer headshot

Date of Birth:

25 May 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Divergent Series: AscendantThe ShackGifted

Mckenna Grace

Mckenna Grace headshot

Date of Birth:

25 June 2006

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

4' (1.22 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gifted

Lindsay Duncan

Lindsay Duncan headshot

Date of Birth:

7 November 1950

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

GiftedPrick Up Your Ears

Keir O'Donnell

Keir O'Donnell headshot

Date of Birth:

8 November 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Gifted

