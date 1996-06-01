* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Spider-Man: Homecoming

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 5th July 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

October 2017-January 2018
?
Spider-Man: Homecoming poster
Contains moderate fantasy violence, threat, sex references and obscured strong language. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 452 cinemas on Wednesday 5th July 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 3rd August 2017.

Official Site:

www.sonypictures.com

Directed by:

Jon Watts

Written by:

Jonathan Goldstein, John Francis Daley, Jon Watts, Christopher Ford, Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers, Stan Lee and Steve Ditko

Produced by:

Mitchell Bell, Eric Hauserman Carroll, Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal and Rachel O'Connor

Starring:

Tom Holland, Donald Glover, Marisa Tomei, Robert Downey Jr., Jon Favreau, Michael Keaton, Stan Lee and Chris Evans

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 13 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man, who made his sensational debut in Captain America: Civil War, begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging superhero in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May, under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark, Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine - distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just your freindly neighborhood Spider-Man - but when the Vulture emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Spider-Man: Homecoming is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Spider-Man: Homecoming Cast

Tom Holland

Tom Holland headshot

Date of Birth:

1 June 1996

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Spider-Man: HomecomingAvengers: Infinity WarSpiderman: Homecoming 2UnchartedThe Current War

Donald Glover

Donald Glover headshot

Date of Birth:

25 September 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Spider-Man: HomecomingUntitled Han Solo Star Wars AnthologyThe Lion King

Marisa Tomei

Marisa Tomei headshot

Date of Birth:

4 December 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4½" (1.64 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. headshot

Date of Birth:

4 April 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Spider-Man: HomecomingAvengers: Infinity War

Jon Favreau

Jon Favreau headshot

Date of Birth:

19 October 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Michael Keaton

Michael Keaton headshot

Date of Birth:

5 September 1951

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Spider-Man: HomecomingAmerican Assassin

Stan Lee

Stan Lee headshot

Date of Birth:

28 December 1922

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Spider-Man: HomecomingThor: RagnarökBlack Panther

Chris Evans

Chris Evans headshot

Date of Birth:

13 June 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

GiftedSpider-Man: HomecomingAvengers: Infinity War

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 05:43 28th June 2017