Gunslinger Roland Deschain roams an Old West-like landscape in search of the dark tower, in the hopes that reaching it will preserve his dying world.
17 December 1977
Unknown
5' 6" (1.68 m)
The Dark Tower
4 November 1969
Unknown
6' (1.83 m)
The Dark TowerWhite Boy Rick
6 September 1972
Unknown
6' 2¾" (1.9 m)
The Dark TowerThe Mountain Between UsThor: RagnarökMolly's Game
12 June 1987
Unknown
5' 10¾" (1.8 m)
The Dark Tower
14 July 1961
Unknown
5' 5½" (1.66 m)
The Dark TowerAlita: Battle Angel
25 January 1985
Unknown
5' 9¾" (1.77 m)
The Dark Tower