The Dark Tower

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 18th August 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2017-February 2018
?
The Dark Tower poster
Contains moderate threat, violence and horror. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

In 1 cinema on Friday 18th August 2017 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Saturday 16th September 2017.

Official Site:

www.facebook.com

Directed by:

Nikolaj Arcel

Written by:

Nikolaj Arcel, Akiva Goldsman, Anders Thomas Jensen, Stephen King and Jeff Pinkner

Produced by:

Akiva Goldsman, Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Stephen King

Starring:

Katheryn Winnick, Matthew McConaughey, Idris Elba, Abbey Lee, Jackie Earle Haley and Claudia Kim

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Horror, Sci-Fi, Western

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 34 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Gunslinger Roland Deschain roams an Old West-like landscape in search of the dark tower, in the hopes that reaching it will preserve his dying world.

Reviews

The Dark Tower Cast

Katheryn Winnick

Katheryn Winnick headshot

Date of Birth:

17 December 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Dark Tower

Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey headshot

Date of Birth:

4 November 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Dark TowerWhite Boy Rick

Idris Elba

Idris Elba headshot

Date of Birth:

6 September 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2¾" (1.9 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Dark TowerThe Mountain Between UsThor: RagnarökMolly's Game

Abbey Lee

Abbey Lee headshot

Date of Birth:

12 June 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Dark Tower

Jackie Earle Haley

Jackie Earle Haley headshot

Date of Birth:

14 July 1961

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5½" (1.66 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Dark TowerAlita: Battle Angel

Claudia Kim

Claudia Kim headshot

Date of Birth:

25 January 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9¾" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Dark Tower

Recommendations

Last update was at 07:25 29th July 2017