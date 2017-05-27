* × Change Settings

Wonder Woman

UK Premiere

Wednesday 31st May 2017
UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 2nd June 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-November 2017
?
Wonder Woman poster
Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 101 cinemas on Wednesday 31st May 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 349 cinemas - view the list.

Official Site:

wonderwomanfilm.com

Directed by:

Patty Jenkins

Written by:

Allan Heinberg, Zack Snyder, William Moulton Marston and Jason Fuchs

Produced by:

Tommy Gormley, Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder and Richard Suckle

Starring:

Gal Gadot, Robin Wright, Chris Pine, Connie Nielsen, David Thewlis, Elena Anaya, Ewen Bremner, Danny Huston and Zack Snyder

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 21 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Before she was Wonder Woman, she was Diana, princess of the Amazons, trained to be an unconquerable warrior. Raised on a sheltered island paradise, when an American pilot crashes on their shores and tells of a massive conflict raging in the outside world, Diana leaves her home, convinced she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside man in a war to end all wars, Diana will discover her full powers and her true destiny.

Reviews

Wonder Woman Cast

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot headshot

Date of Birth:

30 April 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wonder WomanJustice LeagueJustice League Part Two

Robin Wright

Robin Wright headshot

Date of Birth:

8 April 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Blade Runner 2049Wonder Woman

Chris Pine

Chris Pine headshot

Date of Birth:

26 August 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wonder WomanA Wrinkle in Time

Connie Nielsen

Connie Nielsen headshot

Date of Birth:

3 July 1965

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wonder WomanJustice League

David Thewlis

David Thewlis headshot

Date of Birth:

20 March 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2½" (1.89 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wonder WomanThe Mercy

Elena Anaya

Elena Anaya headshot

Date of Birth:

17 July 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wonder Woman

Ewen Bremner

Ewen Bremner headshot

Date of Birth:

23 January 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wonder Woman

Danny Huston

Danny Huston headshot

Date of Birth:

14 May 1962

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wonder Woman

Zack Snyder

Zack Snyder headshot

Date of Birth:

1 March 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Wonder Woman

Last update was at 20:54 27th May 2017