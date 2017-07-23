* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

The Son of Bigfoot

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 11th August 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2017-February 2018
?
The Son of Bigfoot poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Unknown. Use our reminder system to get a e-mail when The Son of Bigfoot is released or showing in a UK cinema near you.

Directed by:

Jeremy Degruson and Ben Stassen

Written by:

Bob Barlen and Cal Brunker

Produced by:

Ben Stassen, Steve Waterman, Mimi Maynard, Caroline Van Iseghem, Domonic Paris and Gina Gallo

Starring:

Cal Brunker, Bob Barlen, David Epstein, Joe Thomas, Joey Camen and Cinda Adams

Genre:

Animation

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Teenage outsider Adam sets out on an epic and daring quest to uncover the mystery behind his long-lost dad, only to find out that he is none other than the legendary Bigfoot! He has been hiding deep in the forest for years to protect himself and his family from HairCo., a giant corporation eager to run scientific experiments with his special DNA. As father and son start making up for lost time after the boy's initial disbelief, Adam soon discovers that he too is gifted with superpowers beyond his imagination. But little do they know, HairCo. is on their tail as Adam's traces have led them to Bigfoot!

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when The Son of Bigfoot is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on The Son of Bigfoot.

The Son of Bigfoot Cast

Cal Brunker

Cal Brunker headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Son of Bigfoot

Bob Barlen

Bob Barlen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Son of Bigfoot

David Epstein

David Epstein headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Son of Bigfoot

Joe Thomas

Joe Thomas headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Son of Bigfoot

Joey Camen

Joey Camen headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Son of Bigfoot

Cinda Adams

Cinda Adams headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Son of Bigfoot

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:24 23rd July 2017