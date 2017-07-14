* × Change Settings

We are using cookies to provide statistics that help us give you the best experience of out site, You can find out more or switch them off if you prefer. However, by continuing to use this site without changing settings, you are agreeing to our use of cookies.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

Unrated

World Premiere

Friday 14th July 2017
[more details...]

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 2nd August 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2017-January 2018
?
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets poster
Contains moderate violence, sex references and language. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 2 cinemas on Saturday 29th July 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 304 cinemas - view the list.

Official Site:

valerianmovie.com

Directed by:

Luc Besson

Written by:

Pierre Christin, Jean-Claude Mézières and Luc Besson

Produced by:

Luc Besson

Starring:

Cara Delevingne, Ethan Hawke, Dane DeHaan, John Goodman, Rutger Hauer, Clive Owen, Rihanna and Mathieu Kassovitz

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 16 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Rooted in the classic graphic novel series, Valerian and Laureline- visionary writer/director Luc Besson advances this iconic source material into a contemporary, unique and epic science fiction saga. Valerian and Laureline are special operatives for the government of the human territories charged with maintaining order throughout the universe. Valerian has more in mind than a professional relationship with his partner- blatantly chasing after her with propositions of romance. But his extensive history with women, and her traditional values, drive Laureline to continuously rebuff him. Under directive from their Commander, Valerian and Laureline embark on a mission to the breathtaking intergalactic city of Alpha, an ever-expanding metropolis comprised of thousands of different species from all four corners of the universe. Alpha's seventeen million inhabitants have converged over time- uniting their talents, technology and resources for the universe.

Use our reminder system to get an e-mail reminder on the release date or when Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets is showing in UK cinemas near you.

Reviews

Click here to review/comment on Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets Cast

Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne headshot

Date of Birth:

12 August 1992

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

Ethan Hawke

Ethan Hawke headshot

Date of Birth:

6 November 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Valerian and the City of a Thousand PlanetsMaudie

Dane DeHaan

Dane DeHaan headshot

Date of Birth:

6 February 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

John Goodman

John Goodman headshot

Date of Birth:

20 June 1952

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Atomic BlondeValerian and the City of a Thousand PlanetsCaptive State

Rutger Hauer

Rutger Hauer headshot

Date of Birth:

23 January 1944

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1½" (1.87 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

Clive Owen

Clive Owen headshot

Date of Birth:

3 October 1964

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

Rihanna

Rihanna headshot

Date of Birth:

20 February 1988

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Valerian and the City of a Thousand PlanetsOcean's Eight

Mathieu Kassovitz

Mathieu Kassovitz headshot

Date of Birth:

3 August 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9½" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Valerian and the City of a Thousand PlanetsHappy End

Recommendations

HomeThis WeekNow ShowingComing SoonAllFestivalsDocumentariesMy FilmsReviewsPeopleMobile Version
Latest TrailersArticlesPremieresList of CinemasCinema ListingsRSS - Out This WeekRSS - Coming SoonContact UsCookiesPrivacy PolicyFrequently Asked QuestionsWidget
UnsubscribeCharlie Derry - Film ReviewsCineVueEvery FilmFlickFeastHey U GuysIMDbLondon Film PremieresMeodiaConnected Internet DirectoryFree Web Submission
Please note that although the UK cinema release date schedule on FilmDates.co.uk is updated regularly, a release date can change at very short notice. Usually the closer a film is to its release date, the less likely its release date (and any other information) will change.
FilmDates.co.uk is also not responsible for the content of any external website. The links are provided "as is" with no warranty, express or implied, for the information provided within them.



Last update was at 08:29 16th July 2017