Bastards Who's Your Daddy?

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 18th August 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2017-February 2018
?
Bastards poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Lawrence Sher

Written by:

Justin Malen

Produced by:

Dana Belcastro, Ali Bell, Broderick Johnson, Andrew A. Kosove, Tom Pollock, Ivan Reitman and Carl Rogers

Starring:

J.K. Simmons, Owen Wilson, Bill Irwin, Ed Helms, Glenn Close, Ving Rhames, Katie Aselton and Harry Shearer

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Upon learning that their mother has been lying to them for years about their allegedly deceased father, two fraternal twin brothers hit the road in order to find him.

Bastards Cast

J.K. Simmons

J.K. Simmons headshot

Date of Birth:

9 January 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

BastardsThe SnowmanJustice League

Owen Wilson

Owen Wilson headshot

Date of Birth:

18 November 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

WonderBastards

Bill Irwin

Bill Irwin headshot

Date of Birth:

11 April 1950

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11½" (1.82 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bastards

Ed Helms

Ed Helms headshot

Date of Birth:

24 January 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Captain Underpants: The First Epic MovieBastards

Glenn Close

Glenn Close headshot

Date of Birth:

19 March 1947

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bastards

Ving Rhames

Ving Rhames headshot

Date of Birth:

12 May 1959

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bastards

Katie Aselton

Katie Aselton headshot

Date of Birth:

1 October 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bastards

Harry Shearer

Harry Shearer headshot

Date of Birth:

23 December 1943

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bastards

