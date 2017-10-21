* × Change Settings

Only the Brave Granite Mountain Hotshots

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 10th November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2018
?
Only the Brave poster
Contains moderate threat, drug misuse, bereavement scenes and strong language. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Official Site:

www.onlythebrave-movie.com

Directed by:

Joseph Kosinski

Written by:

Ken Nolan, Eric Warren Singer and Sean Flynn

Produced by:

Bruce Franklin and Jon Schumacher

Starring:

Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, James Badge Dale, Josh Brolin, Taylor Kitsch, Jeff Bridges and Andie MacDowell

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 13 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A drama based on the elite crew of men who battled a wildfire in Prescott, Arizona in June 2013 that claimed the lives of 19 of their members.

Reviews

Only the Brave Cast

Jennifer Connelly

Jennifer Connelly headshot

Date of Birth:

12 December 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Only the BraveAlita: Battle Angel

Miles Teller

Miles Teller headshot

Date of Birth:

20 February 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Only the BraveThank You for Your Service

James Badge Dale

James Badge Dale headshot

Date of Birth:

1 May 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Only the Brave

Josh Brolin

Josh Brolin headshot

Date of Birth:

12 February 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Avengers: Infinity WarUntitled Avengers MovieDeadpool 2SoldadoOnly the Brave

Taylor Kitsch

Taylor Kitsch headshot

Date of Birth:

8 April 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11¼" (1.81 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Only the Brave

Jeff Bridges

Jeff Bridges headshot

Date of Birth:

4 December 1949

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Only the BraveBad Times at the El Royale

Andie MacDowell

Andie MacDowell headshot

Date of Birth:

21 April 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Only the Brave

Recommendations

Last update was at 17:46 21st October 2017