UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 8th September 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2017-March 2018
?
It poster
Contains strong horror, violence and language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screenings in 20 cinemas on Wednesday 6th September 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 337 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Andrés Muschietti

Written by:

Stephen King, Gary Dauberman, Chase Palmer and Cary Joji Fukunaga

Produced by:

Seth Grahame-Smith, David Katzenberg, Roy Lee, Dan Lin and Barbara Muschietti

Starring:

Bill Skarsgård, Finn Wolfhard, Jaeden Lieberher, Nicholas Hamilton, Javier Botet and Megan Charpentier

Genres:

Drama, Horror, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 14 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

In the Town of Derry, the local kids are disappearing one by one, leaving behind torn body parts/remains. In a place known as 'The Barrens', a group of seven kids are united by their horrifying and strange encounters with a clown called Pennywise. Bill Denborough has a personal vendetta with the clown. 27 years after their last encounter with Pennywise, the 'Losers Club' has regrouped from their successful lives and businesses because IT has returned and kids are disappearing again. The only problem is that they have all forgotten what occurred that summer. It's up to The Losers Club to regain their memories, to think of the key to killing Pennywise, and to stay alive long enough to end his tyranny but to also realise what brought them together in the first place.

Reviews

It Cast

Bill Skarsgård

Bill Skarsgård headshot

Date of Birth:

9 August 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3¼" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Divergent Series: AscendantAtomic BlondeIt

Finn Wolfhard

Finn Wolfhard headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 1" (1.55 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

It

Jaeden Lieberher

Jaeden Lieberher headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3½" (1.61 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

It

Nicholas Hamilton

Nicholas Hamilton headshot

Date of Birth:

4 May 2000

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

It

Javier Botet

Javier Botet headshot

Date of Birth:

30 July 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 6¾" (2 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

ItInsidious: Chapter 4

Megan Charpentier

Megan Charpentier headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

It

