My Little Pony: The Movie

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 20th October 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

January-April 2018
?
My Little Pony: The Movie poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Directed by:

Jayson Thiessen

Written by:

Rita Hsiao, Meghan McCarthy, Michael Vogel, Joe Ballarini, Bonnie Zacherle and Lauren Faust

Produced by:

Haven Alexander, Stephen Davis, Brian Goldner and Marcia Gwendolyn Jones

Starring:

Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth, Sia, Liev Schreiber, Michael Peña, Tara Strong and Zoe Saldana

Genres:

Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Musical

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 39 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

A new dark force threatens Ponyville, and the Mane 6 Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy, and Rarity embark on an unforgettable journey beyond Equestria where they meet new friends and exciting challenges on a quest to use the magic of friendship and save their home.

Reviews

My Little Pony: The Movie Cast

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt headshot

Date of Birth:

23 February 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Animal CrackersMy Little Pony: The MovieGnomeo & Juliet: Sherlock GnomesA Quiet PlaceMary Poppins Returns

Kristin Chenoweth

Kristin Chenoweth headshot

Date of Birth:

24 July 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

4' 11" (1.5 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The StarMy Little Pony: The Movie

Sia

Sia headshot

Date of Birth:

18 December 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4½" (1.64 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

My Little Pony: The Movie

Liev Schreiber

Liev Schreiber headshot

Date of Birth:

4 October 1967

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

My Little Pony: The MovieAnimated Spider-Man MovieIsle of Dogs

Michael Peña

Michael Peña headshot

Date of Birth:

13 January 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

My Little Pony: The MovieThe LEGO Ninjago MovieAnt-Man and the WaspHorse SoldiersA Wrinkle in Time

Tara Strong

Tara Strong headshot

Date of Birth:

12 February 1973

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2½" (1.59 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Animal CrackersMy Little Pony: The Movie

Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana headshot

Date of Birth:

19 June 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

My Little Pony: The MovieAvengers: Infinity WarAvatar 2

Last update was at 10:54 1st October 2017