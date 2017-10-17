* × Change Settings

Murder on the Orient Express

Unrated

World Premiere

Thursday 2nd November 2017
[more details...]

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 3rd November 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

February-May 2018
?
Murder on the Orient Express poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Sunday 29th October 2017 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 341 cinemas - view the list.

Official Site:

www.foxmovies.com

Directed by:

Kenneth Branagh

Written by:

Agatha Christie and Michael Green

Produced by:

Kenneth Branagh, Mark Gordon, Judy Hofflund, Simon Kinberg, Michael Schaefer, Ridley Scott and Aditya Sood

Starring:

Daisy Ridley, Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz, Michelle Pfeiffer, Josh Gad, Lucy Boynton, Kenneth Branagh, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Derek Jacobi and Sergei Polunin

Genres:

Crime, Drama, Mystery

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Renowned Belgian detective Hercule Poirot investigates the murder of a wealthy American traveling on the Orient Express, the most famous train in the world.

Reviews

Murder on the Orient Express Cast

Daisy Ridley

Daisy Ridley headshot

Date of Birth:

10 April 1992

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Murder on the Orient ExpressStar Wars: The Last JediPeter RabbitChaos Walking

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp headshot

Date of Birth:

9 June 1963

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Murder on the Orient ExpressGnomeo & Juliet: Sherlock GnomesFantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2

Penélope Cruz

Penélope Cruz headshot

Date of Birth:

28 April 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Murder on the Orient Express

Michelle Pfeiffer

Michelle Pfeiffer headshot

Date of Birth:

29 April 1958

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7½" (1.71 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Murder on the Orient ExpressAnt-Man and the Wasp

Josh Gad

Josh Gad headshot

Date of Birth:

23 February 1981

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Murder on the Orient ExpressMarshall

Lucy Boynton

Lucy Boynton headshot

Date of Birth:

January1994

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Murder on the Orient ExpressBohemian Rhapsody

Kenneth Branagh

Kenneth Branagh headshot

Date of Birth:

10 December 1960

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9½" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Murder on the Orient Express

Willem Dafoe

Willem Dafoe headshot

Date of Birth:

22 July 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

AquamanThe Florida ProjectMountainJulian Schnabel: A Private PortraitMurder on the Orient Express

Judi Dench

Judi Dench headshot

Date of Birth:

9 December 1934

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 1" (1.55 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Murder on the Orient ExpressArtemis Fowl

Derek Jacobi

Derek Jacobi headshot

Date of Birth:

22 October 1938

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Murder on the Orient Express

Sergei Polunin

Sergei Polunin headshot

Date of Birth:

20 November 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10¾" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Murder on the Orient ExpressRed Sparrow

Last update was at 21:25 17th October 2017