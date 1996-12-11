* × Change Settings

Pitch Perfect 3

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 20th December 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

March-June 2018
Pitch Perfect 3 poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:complete

Official Site:

pitchperfectmovie.co.uk

Directed by:

Trish Sie

Written by:

Kay Cannon

Produced by:

Elizabeth Banks, Paul Brooks, Scott Niemeyer and Max Handelman

Starring:

Ruby Rose, Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld, Elizabeth Banks, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, Alexis Knapp, Rebel Wilson and John Lithgow

Genre:

Comedy

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

After the highs of winning the World Championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart and discovering there aren't job prospects for making music with your mouth. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas USO tour, this group of awesome nerds will come together to make some music, and some questionable decisions, one last time.

Reviews

Pitch Perfect 3 Cast

Ruby Rose

Ruby Rose headshot

Date of Birth:

20 March 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6" (1.68 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The MegPitch Perfect 3

Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick headshot

Date of Birth:

9 August 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pitch Perfect 3NicoleTrolls 2

Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld headshot

Date of Birth:

11 December 1996

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pitch Perfect 3Bumblebee

Elizabeth Banks

Elizabeth Banks headshot

Date of Birth:

10 February 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4½" (1.64 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pitch Perfect 3The Happytime Murders

Anna Camp

Anna Camp headshot

Date of Birth:

27 September 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pitch Perfect 3

Brittany Snow

Brittany Snow headshot

Date of Birth:

9 March 1986

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pitch Perfect 3

Alexis Knapp

Alexis Knapp headshot

Date of Birth:

31 July 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pitch Perfect 3

Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson headshot

Date of Birth:

2 March 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pitch Perfect 3

John Lithgow

John Lithgow headshot

Date of Birth:

19 October 1945

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 4" (1.93 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Pitch Perfect 3Daddy's Home 2

Recommendations

Last update was at 09:30 2nd December 2017