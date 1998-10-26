* × Change Settings

Molly's Game

6.6 / 437 votes

UK Premiere

Wednesday 6th December 2017
UK Cinema Release Date

Monday 1st January 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-June 2018
?
Molly's Game poster
Contains strong language, drug misuse and brief violence. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

In 21 cinemas on Monday 1st January 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 1st February 2018.

Official Site:

www.facebook.com

Directed by:

Aaron Sorkin

Written by:

Molly Bloom and Aaron Sorkin

Produced by:

Mark Gordon, Lauren Lohman, Amy Pascal, Lyn Lucibello and Matt Jackson

Starring:

Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba, Kevin Costner, Michael Cera, Chris O'Dowd and Samantha Isler

Genre:

Drama

Language:

English

Runtime:

2 hours 20 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Molly Bloom, a young skier and former Olympic hopeful becomes a successful entrepreneur (and a target of an FBI investigation) when she establishes a high-stakes, international poker game.

Reviews

Molly's Game Cast

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain headshot

Date of Birth:

24 March 1977

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Molly's GameX-Men: Dark Phoenix

Idris Elba

Idris Elba headshot

Date of Birth:

6 September 1972

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2¾" (1.9 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Molly's Game

Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner headshot

Date of Birth:

18 January 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Molly's Game

Michael Cera

Michael Cera headshot

Date of Birth:

7 June 1988

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Molly's Game

Chris O'Dowd

Chris O'Dowd headshot

Date of Birth:

9 October 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 3" (1.91 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Molly's GameCloverfield Movie

Samantha Isler

Samantha Isler headshot

Date of Birth:

26 October 1998

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Molly's Game

Last update was at 08:58 19th December 2017