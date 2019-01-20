* × Change Settings

Alita: Battle Angel

UK Premiere

Thursday 31st January 2019
UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 6th February 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

May-August 2019
?
Alita: Battle Angel poster
Age rating / classification to be confirmed.
Current Status:post-production

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 287 cinemas on Wednesday 6th February 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Thursday 21st February 2019.

Directed by:

Robert Rodriguez

Written by:

James Cameron, Laeta Kalogridis, Yukito Kishiro and Robert Rodriguez

Produced by:

James Cameron, Jon Landau and Robert Rodriguez

Starring:

Ed Skrein, Christoph Waltz, Mahershala Ali, Eiza González, Rosa Salazar, Lana Condor, Jennifer Connelly, Jackie Earle Haley, Sam Medina and Michelle Rodriguez

Genres:

Action, Adventure, Romance, Sci-Fi, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

Unknown

Movie Synopsis:

Alita is a creation from an age of despair. Found by the mysterious Dr. Ido while trolling for cyborg parts, Alita becomes a lethal, dangerous being. She cannot remember who she is, or where she came from. But to Dr. Ido, the truth is all too clear. She is the one being who can break the cycle of death and destruction left behind from Tiphares. But to accomplish her true purpose, she must fight and kill. And that is where Alita's true significance comes to bear. She is an angel from heaven. She is an angel of death.

Reviews

Alita: Battle Angel Cast

Ed Skrein

Ed Skrein headshot

Date of Birth:

29 March 1983

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

If Beale Street Could TalkMidwayAlita: Battle Angel

Christoph Waltz

Christoph Waltz headshot

Date of Birth:

4 October 1956

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 7" (1.7 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Alita: Battle Angel

Mahershala Ali

Mahershala Ali headshot

Date of Birth:

16 February 1974

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1½" (1.87 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Green BookAlita: Battle Angel

Eiza González

Eiza González headshot

Date of Birth:

30 January 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Alita: Battle AngelBloodshot

Rosa Salazar

Rosa Salazar headshot

Date of Birth:

16 July 1985

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Alita: Battle AngelThe Kindergarten Teacher

Lana Condor

Lana Condor headshot

Date of Birth:

1997

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3" (1.6 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Alita: Battle Angel

Jennifer Connelly

Jennifer Connelly headshot

Date of Birth:

12 December 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Alita: Battle AngelTop Gun: Maverick

Jackie Earle Haley

Jackie Earle Haley headshot

Date of Birth:

14 July 1961

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5½" (1.66 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Alita: Battle Angel

Sam Medina

Sam Medina headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Alita: Battle Angel

Michelle Rodriguez

Michelle Rodriguez headshot

Date of Birth:

12 July 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Alita: Battle Angel

Last update was at 09:13 20th January 2019