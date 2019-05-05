* × Change Settings

The Secret Life of Pets 2

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 24th May 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

September-November 2019
?
The Secret Life of Pets 2 poster
Suitable for all ages.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema on Monday 20th May 2019 - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 229 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Chris Renaud and Jonathan del Val

Written by:

Brian Lynch

Produced by:

Christelle Balcon

Starring:

Jenny Slate, Kylie Hart, Dana Carvey, Lake Bell, Ellie Kemper, Eric Stonestreet, Patton Oswalt, Harrison Ford and Kevin Hart

Genres:

Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 25 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Continuing the story of Max and his pet friends, following their secret lives after their owners leave them for work or school each day.

Reviews

The Secret Life of Pets 2 Cast

Jenny Slate

Jenny Slate headshot

Date of Birth:

25 March 1982

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Kylie Hart

Kylie Hart headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Dana Carvey

Dana Carvey headshot

Date of Birth:

2 June 1955

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Lake Bell

Lake Bell headshot

Date of Birth:

24 March 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Ellie Kemper

Ellie Kemper headshot

Date of Birth:

2 May 1980

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Eric Stonestreet

Eric Stonestreet headshot

Date of Birth:

9 September 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Patton Oswalt

Patton Oswalt headshot

Date of Birth:

27 January 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 3½" (1.61 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford headshot

Date of Birth:

13 July 1942

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The Secret Life of Pets 2Indiana Jones 5Call of the Wild

Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart headshot

Date of Birth:

6 July 1979

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Jumanji 2The Secret Life of Pets 2

Last update was at 09:17 5th May 2019