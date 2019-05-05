Continuing the story of Max and his pet friends, following their secret lives after their owners leave them for work or school each day.
25 March 1982
Unknown
5' 4" (1.63 m)
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Unknown
Unknown
Unknown
The Secret Life of Pets 2
2 June 1955
Unknown
5' 8" (1.73 m)
The Secret Life of Pets 2
24 March 1979
Unknown
5' 8" (1.73 m)
The Secret Life of Pets 2
2 May 1980
Unknown
5' 5" (1.65 m)
The Secret Life of Pets 2
9 September 1971
Unknown
6' (1.83 m)
The Secret Life of Pets 2
27 January 1969
Unknown
5' 3½" (1.61 m)
The Secret Life of Pets 2
13 July 1942
Unknown
6' 1" (1.85 m)
The Secret Life of Pets 2Indiana Jones 5Call of the Wild
6 July 1979
Unknown
5' 4" (1.63 m)
Jumanji 2The Secret Life of Pets 2