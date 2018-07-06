* × Change Settings

Hotel Transylvania: Summer Vacation Hotel Transylvania 3

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 27th July 2018

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

November 2018-January 2019
?
Hotel Transylvania: Summer Vacation poster
Contains mild scary scenes, slapstick violence and rude humour. Suitable for all ages.
Current Status:complete

In 194 cinemas on Friday 27th July 2018 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Saturday 8th September 2018.

Directed by:

Genndy Tartakovsky

Written by:

Michael McCullers, Genndy Tartakovsky and Todd Durham

Produced by:

Carey Smith

Starring:

Adam Sandler, Selena Gomez, Andy Samberg, Genndy Tartakovsky, Mel Brooks, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, Kevin James and Fran Drescher

Genres:

Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 37 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Mavis surprises Dracula with a family voyage on a luxury Monster Cruise Ship so he can take a vacation from providing everyone else's vacation at the hotel. The rest of Drac's Pack cannot resist going along. But once they leave port, romance arises when Dracula meets the mysterious ship Captain, Ericka. Now it's Mavis' turn to play the overprotective parent, keeping her dad and Ericka apart. Little do they know that his "too good to be true" love interest is actually a descendant of Abraham Van Helsing, ancient nemesis to Dracula and all other monsters.

Reviews

Hotel Transylvania: Summer Vacation Cast

Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler headshot

Date of Birth:

9 September 1966

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9½" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hotel Transylvania: Summer Vacation

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez headshot

Date of Birth:

22 July 1992

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hotel Transylvania: Summer VacationThe Voyage of Doctor Dolittle

Andy Samberg

Andy Samberg headshot

Date of Birth:

18 August 1978

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9½" (1.77 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hotel Transylvania: Summer Vacation

Genndy Tartakovsky

Genndy Tartakovsky headshot

Date of Birth:

17 January 1970

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hotel Transylvania: Summer Vacation

Mel Brooks

Mel Brooks headshot

Date of Birth:

28 June 1926

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hotel Transylvania: Summer VacationThe Producers

Keegan-Michael Key

Keegan-Michael Key headshot

Date of Birth:

22 March 1971

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' (1.83 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

The PredatorHotel Transylvania: Summer Vacation

Steve Buscemi

Steve Buscemi headshot

Date of Birth:

13 December 1957

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 9" (1.75 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hotel Transylvania: Summer VacationThe Big Lebowski

Kevin James

Kevin James headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hotel Transylvania: Summer Vacation

Fran Drescher

Fran Drescher headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Hotel Transylvania: Summer Vacation

Recommendations

Last update was at 08:23 6th July 2018