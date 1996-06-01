* × Change Settings

UK Cinema Release Date

Thursday 26th December 2019

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

April-June 2020
?
Spies in Disguise poster
Contains mild violence, threat and rude humour. Suitable for 8 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

In 19 cinemas on Thursday 26th December 2019 view the list. According to our cinema listings the last showing is on Sunday 5th January 2020.

Directed by:

Troy Quane and Nick Bruno

Written by:

Brad Copeland and Lloyd Taylor

Produced by:

Michael J Travers, Jenno Topping and Peter Chernin

Starring:

Tom Holland, Will Smith, D.J. Khaled, Rashida Jones, Karen Gillan and Ben Mendelsohn

Genre:

Animation

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 41 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

When the world's best spy is turned into a pigeon, he must rely on his nerdy tech officer to save the world.

Spies in Disguise Cast

Tom Holland

Tom Holland headshot

Date of Birth:

1 June 1996

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Untitled Spider-Man SequelSpies in DisguiseUnchartedChaos WalkingDolittle

Will Smith

Will Smith headshot

Date of Birth:

25 September 1968

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 2" (1.88 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Bad Boys 4Spies in DisguiseBad Boys for LifeKing Richard

D.J. Khaled

D.J. Khaled headshot

Date of Birth:

26 November 1975

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 6½" (1.69 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Spies in Disguise

Rashida Jones

Rashida Jones headshot

Date of Birth:

25 February 1976

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 4" (1.63 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Spies in Disguise

Karen Gillan

Karen Gillan headshot

Date of Birth:

28 November 1987

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Spies in DisguiseThe Call of the WildJumanji: The Next Level

Ben Mendelsohn

Ben Mendelsohn headshot

Date of Birth:

3 April 1969

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 11" (1.8 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

LarrikinsSpies in Disguise

