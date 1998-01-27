* × Change Settings

Your Name Kimi no na wa

8.5 / 41583 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Wednesday 23rd August 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

December 2017-February 2018
?
Your Name poster
Contains moderate language and sex references. Suitable for 12 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Next Showing: Please note listings for some cinemas are only available up to a week in advance.

Advanced screening in 1 cinema today - view the list.
Also, currently scheduled to be shown on the above release date in 82 cinemas - view the list.

Directed by:

Makoto Shinkai

Written by:

Clark Cheng and Makoto Shinkai

Produced by:

Noritaka Kawaguchi, Genki Kawamura, Kôichirô Itô, Katsuhiro Takei, Masanori Yumiya, Shin'ichirô Inoue, Junji Zenki, Ken Sakamoto and Tatsuro Hatanaka

Starring:

Ryûnosuke Kamiki, Mone Kamishiraishi, Ryô Narita, Nobunaga Shimazaki, Kaito Ishikawa and Kana Hanazawa

Genres:

Animation, Drama, Fantasy, Romance

Language:

Japanese

Runtime:

1 hour 46 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Mitsuha is the daughter of the mayor of a small mountain town. She's a straightforward high school girl who lives with her sister and her grandmother and has no qualms about letting it be known that she's uninterested in Shinto rituals or helping her father's electoral campaign. Instead she dreams of leaving the boring town and trying her luck in Tokyo. Taki is a high school boy in Tokyo who works part-time in an Italian restaurant and aspires to become an architect or an artist. Every night he has a strange dream where he becomes.a high school girl in a small mountain town.

Your Name Cast

Ryûnosuke Kamiki

Ryûnosuke Kamiki headshot

Date of Birth:

19 May 1993

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 5" (1.65 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Your Name

Mone Kamishiraishi

Mone Kamishiraishi headshot

Date of Birth:

27 January 1998

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

4' 11½" (1.51 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Your Name

Ryô Narita

Ryô Narita headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Your Name

Nobunaga Shimazaki

Nobunaga Shimazaki headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8½" (1.74 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Your Name

Kaito Ishikawa

Kaito Ishikawa headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 8" (1.73 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Your Name

Kana Hanazawa

Kana Hanazawa headshot

Date of Birth:

25 February 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 2" (1.57 m)

Recent/Upcoming Films:

Your NameThe Night Is Short Walk On, Girl

Recommendations

