Don't Breathe

7.2 / 104804 votes

UK Cinema Release Date

Friday 3rd March 2017

Estimated UK DVD/Blu-Ray Release Date

June-August 2017
?
Don't Breathe poster
Contains strong violence, sexual threat and strong language. Suitable for 15 years and over.
Current Status:complete

Official Site:

www.sonypictures.com

Directed by:

Fede Alvarez

Written by:

Fede Alvarez and Rodo Sayagues

Produced by:

Fede Alvarez, Ildiko Kemeny, Kelli Konop, David Minkowski, Sam Raimi and Rodo Sayagues

Starring:

Stephen Lang, Jane Levy, Dylan Minnette, Daniel Zovatto, Emma Bercovici and Franciska Töröcsik

Genres:

Crime, Horror, Thriller

Language:

English

Runtime:

1 hour 27 minutes (approx.)

Movie Synopsis:

Rocky, a young woman wanting to start a better life for her and her sister, agrees to take part in the robbery of a house owned by a wealthy blind man with her boyfriend Money and their friend Alex. But when the blind man turns out to be a more ruthless adversary than he seems, the group must find a way to escape his home before they become his newest victims.

Don't Breathe Cast

Stephen Lang

Stephen Lang headshot

Date of Birth:

11 July 1952

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10½" (1.79 m)

Jane Levy

Jane Levy headshot

Date of Birth:

29 December 1989

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 1½" (1.56 m)

Dylan Minnette

Dylan Minnette headshot

Date of Birth:

29 December 1996

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

5' 10" (1.78 m)

Daniel Zovatto

Daniel Zovatto headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)

Emma Bercovici

Emma Bercovici headshot

Date of Birth:

Unknown

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

4' 1" (1.24 m)

Franciska Töröcsik

Franciska Töröcsik headshot

Date of Birth:

28 April 1990

Real Name:

Unknown

Height:

Unknown

